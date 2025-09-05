Rights must not be 'unfairly violated': S. Korea after US raid on Hyundai-LG plant

Seoul, Sep 5 (IANS) South Korea on Friday voiced "concern and regret" over a major raid by US immigration authorities on a battery plant construction site run by South Korean companies, saying individuals' rights should not be unfairly infringed upon.

The foreign ministry issued the statement after U.S. immigration authorities detained as many as 450 workers, including more than 30 South Koreans, at the facility operated by Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution Ltd. in Georgia on Thursday (local time).

The U.S. authorities said it was part of an investigation into undocumented individuals, according to local media report, reports Yonhap news agency.

"The economic activities of our companies investing in the U.S. and the rights and interests of our nationals must not be unfairly violated," ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong said in a press briefing.

"We conveyed our concern and regret through the U.S. Embassy in Seoul today," Lee said.

Seoul dispatched embassy and consular officials in Washington and Atlanta to the site, and instructed local diplomatic missions to set up an on-site task force to deal with the matter, the ministry said.

Earlier, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Homeland Security Investigations sent agents to the construction site for the electric vehicle (EV) battery production facility in Ellabell, located in Bryan County, west of Savannah, to carry out a search warrant, according to local media reports.

They took about 450 people into custody, including more than 30 South Koreans on business travel from Seoul. They all face possible charges of illegal stay, according to the reports quoting immigration authorities.

The individuals from Seoul arrived in the United States on a B1 visa, issued for business purposes such as attending meetings or signing contracts, or under the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) visa waiver program for short-term stays.

The South Korean consulate in Atlanta is forming a legal team, including Korean American lawyers, and they plan to visit the facility where the workers are being held, a consulate official said.

