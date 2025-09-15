Revanth Reddy, Pawan Kalyan pay tributes to Visvesvaraya on Engineers' Day

Hyderabad/Amaravati, Sep 15 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan paid rich tributes to legendary engineer Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary on Monday.

Every year, the birth anniversary of Visvesvaraya, who laid a strong foundation for the economic development and progress of the country, is celebrated as Engineers' Day.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy hailed engineers for their immense contribution to society with their knowledge and intellectual power. He extended heartfelt greetings to all engineers who play a vital role in the development of the country.

The Chief Minister, in his message, noted that Visvesvaraya was a distinguished engineer, visionary, educationist, a driving force behind the country's industrial progress, and stood as a role model for the engineers of future generations.

The invaluable contribution of Visvesvaraya in various fields with modern technology laid a strong foundation for the growth of the engineering sector in the country, CM Revanth Reddy said. He recalled that the eminent engineer took many special initiatives, including the development of infrastructure to save Hyderabad from Musi floods.

The Chief Minister called upon all engineering students, technocrats, and researchers to take inspiration from Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya and play a constructive role in the development of the state.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan paid tributes to Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. “A legendary engineer and visionary, he proved that engineering is not just about constructing structures, but about shaping the nation’s future. His remarkable contributions, including the design of dams, irrigation systems, and flood protection works, stand as a timeless reminder of how engineering can transform lives. The iconic Krishna Raja Sagara Dam is a shining example of his genius and foresight. On this occasion, I extend my best wishes to all engineers. May your innovation, skill, and commitment continue to build a stronger, progressive, and self-reliant Bharat,” Pawan Kalyan posted on ‘X’.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer also paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh also recalled the services of Visvesvaraya. "His services in the field of engineering are unparalleled. Believing that the reservoirs are the future of the nation, he constructed drinking water and irrigation projects. With his genius, he contributed to the construction of a new India. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, the guiding light for engineers, I extend my best wishes for Engineers' Day,” said Lokesh.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in his message, stated that Visvesvaraya was the architect of numerous irrigation and water supply projects and a distinguished engineering expert whom the nation is proud of. “His services to the nation are eternally memorable. On the occasion of Visvesvaraya's birth anniversary, heartfelt wishes to all engineers on Engineers' Day,” said Jagan.

