Renewable energy, grid modernisation among key areas for India-Africa cooperation: Manohar Lal

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) India and Africa, representing nearly one-third of the global population, share common aspirations for inclusive, equitable, and future-ready development, Power Minister Manohar Lal said on Saturday, adding that renewable energy, grid modernisation, energy storage and flexibility, and institutional capacity are the key areas for India-Africa cooperation.

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Addressing the ‘India-Africa Strategic Partnership Meet’ on the third day of the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 here, the minister said that power is crucial for driving economic growth, ensuring dignity and unlocking opportunities -- highlighting the vision of ‘One Sun, One World, One Grid’ as a transformative pathway for global energy connectivity.

He underscored the shared commitment to achieving reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy.

Lal cited the collaboration between Africa50 and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, including the Kenya transmission project, as a strong example of how innovative financing, technical expertise, and public-private partnerships can deliver resilient infrastructure.

Referring to initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, he reaffirmed India’s commitment to deepening collaboration with Africa.

India-Africa energy cooperation is not transactional but transformational, rooted in co-creation, and reiterated India’s commitment as a trusted partner in this shared journey, said Power Minister.

The meeting reiterated that India and Africa would work closely in areas of renewable energy expansion, development of interconnected grid systems, advancement of energy storage and flexibility solutions, and capacity building through institutional strengthening.

Shripad Yasso Naik, Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, emphasised that the India-Africa partnership must move from intent to action.

He underscored the shared commitment to ensuring reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy for all, as a foundation for inclusive growth. Naik noted that this partnership is guided by a vision that is inclusive, equitable, and futuristic, aimed at creating long-term impact and empowering communities across both India and Africa.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini affirmed the state’s commitment to sustainable good governance, emphasising effective irrigation water management as a cornerstone of progress.

Offering a global investment perspective, Alain Ebobisse, CEO, Africa50, stated that it is not aid that we are seeking; we are seeking investment for impact and return.

He highlighted that Africa is increasingly focusing on bankable project development, transmission expansion, and private capital mobilisation, supported by integrated planning and new investment frameworks.

--IANS

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