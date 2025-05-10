Reliance Power's revenue dips 1 pc in Q4 FY25, total income falls 5.83 pc

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power Limited has reported a dip in both revenue and total income for the fourth quarter ended March 31 (Q4 FY25).

According to a regulatory filing, Reliance Power's revenue from operations slipped 1 per cent to Rs 1,978 crore, down from Rs 1,997 crore in the same quarter last fiscal (FY24).

Total income also declined by 5.83 per cent to Rs 2,066 crore from Rs 2,193.85 crore in the year-ago period.

Despite the dip in revenue, the company reported a net profit of Rs 125.6 crore for the March quarter, a significant recovery from the net loss of Rs 397.6 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

At the operational level, the company delivered a sharp jump in performance. Total expenses dropped to Rs 1,998.49 crore in the quarter under review, down from Rs 2,615.15 crore in the same period last financial year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) soared over 1,100 per cent to Rs 589.8 crore from just Rs 48.8 crore a year ago.

The EBITDA margin also improved significantly to 29.8 per cent, compared to 2.4 per cent in the same period last year.

Reliance Power also made strong progress in strengthening its financial position.

The company successfully serviced total debt obligations worth Rs 5,338 crore over the past year and brought its debt-to-equity ratio down to 0.88:1 from 1.61:1 in FY2024 -- now among the lowest in the industry.

Its net worth stood at Rs 16,337 crore as of March 31, the company said in its exchange filing.

The company announced its results after market hours on Friday. Shares of Reliance Power closed at Rs 38.79, up 1.39 per cent or Rs 0.53 on May 9 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

