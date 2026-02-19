Reliance Group to invest Rs 10 lakh crore in AI, create new high-skill work opportunities: Mukesh Ambani

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Billionaire Mukesh Ambani announced on Thursday that Jio and Reliance Industries will together invest as much as Rs 10 lakh crore in artificial ⁠intelligence over the next seven years.

"This is not a speculative investment. It is not for chasing valuation. This is patient, disciplined, nation-building capital — designed to create durable economic value and strategic resilience for decades to come,” the Reliance Industries Chairman remarked in his address at the AI India Impact Summit here.

He said that the biggest constraint in AI today is not talent or imagination. It is the scarcity and high cost of computing. Therefore, Jio Intelligence will build India’s sovereign compute infrastructure through three bold initiatives.

The first will be Gigawatt-Scale Data Centres. The company has already started construction on multi-gigawatt, AI-ready data-centres at Jamnagar. Over 120 MW will come online in the second half of 2026, and a clear path to gigawatt-scale compute for training and large-scale inference, Ambani said.

Second, the company has an in-house green energy advantage with up to 10 GW of ready green-power surplus, anchored by solar in both Kutch and Andhra Pradesh, he pointed out.

The third initiative is its nationwide edge computing. An edge-compute layer, deeply integrated with Jio’s network, will make intelligence responsive, low-latency and affordable —close to where Indians live, learn and work.

"From kirana stores to clinics, from classrooms to farms — intelligence will live at the edge. Our resolve is clear: make intelligence as ubiquitous as connectivity. When compute becomes infrastructure, innovation will become inevitable," Ambani observed.

He said that Jio Intelligence would focus on AI for India’s deep-tech and advanced manufacturing leadership, reaching not just large enterprises but also agriculture, small businesses, and the informal sector.

Jio Intelligence will not simply be a search or an ask tool; It will primarily be a resource for multiplying productivity and efficiency, he observed.

The second goal would be to achieve "world-leading multilingual AI capability across all Indian languages. When farmers and artisans speak to AI in their own words, and students learn in their own mother tongue — this is not convenience. This is inclusion", he remarked.

Jio would ensure responsibility, security, data residency and trust as core guarantees, he also said.

He further stated that the Reliance Group would prove that AI does not take away jobs. Rather, it will create new high-skill work opportunities.

The AI story has shifted from "Who has the best model" to "Who can build the strongest ecosystem for speed and scale of usage", Ambani said.

He also said the Reliance Group will build a deep partnership ecosystem with Indian enterprises, startups, IITs, IISc, and research institutions. It will work shoulder-to-shoulder with India’s leading industrial groups to embed AI across manufacturing, logistics, energy, finance, retail, agriculture, and healthcare.

"We will empower startups with affordable compute and codevelopment platforms. We will aspire to produce global breakthroughs in compute architecture, foundation models, and energy efficiency — designed in India, rooted in our values, powered by our talent, and scaled for humanity," Ambani said.

He also highlighted that the Reliance Group will partner with the very best tech companies in the world — not as importers of intelligence, but as co-architects of a new AI century.

