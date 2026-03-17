Rajasthan: Teachers and students in govt schools to be empowered by AI​

Jaipur, March 17 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Secretary V. Srinivas stated that the thoughtful integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the education system can significantly strengthen foundational learning in government schools. ​

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He was addressing a dialogue programme on ‘The Role of AI in Rajasthan’s Education’, organised at the Rajasthan International Centre by the Sampark Foundation.​

Highlighting the transformative potential of AI, Srinivas said it can play a crucial role in improving teaching methodologies, enabling informed decision-making in education, and enhancing overall learning outcomes.

He emphasised that the state government is committed to adopting innovative approaches that empower teachers, increase student engagement, and ensure greater accountability in the education system.​

He further noted that AI provides a powerful platform for integrating technology, pedagogy, and policy, thereby improving educational outcomes for children. ​

Secretary, School Education Department, Krishna Kunal, underscored the growing importance of AI in school education. ​

He stated that technology can significantly support efforts to strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy, provided it is tailored to teachers' and students' needs.​

Encouraging educators to embrace new technologies, he said, teachers should not only use AI tools but also guide students to think critically, moving beyond simply seeking answers to learning how to ask meaningful questions. ​

During a panel discussion, officials from Samagra Shiksha and experts from education, technology, and policy sectors shared insights on the role of AI in government schools.​

The event was organised to mark 20 years of the Sampark Foundation’s work in technology-driven education. ​

It was attended by Ravi Kumar Surpur (Secretary, DoIT), Vineet Nayar, and Shri Rajeshwar Rao, along with senior education officials, academic experts, and technology specialists. ​

Deputy Commissioner Akashdeep emphasised the need to integrate AI within inclusive education frameworks, while Deputy Commissioner Santosh Kumar Meena highlighted its practical applications and benefits in the education sector. ​

--IANS

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