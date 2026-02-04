Rajasthan launches semiconductor policy; Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar, Kankani to be priority corridors

Jaipur, Feb 4 (IANS) In a major push towards high-tech industrial growth and strategic self-reliance, the Rajasthan government has announced the Rajasthan Semiconductor Policy aimed at positioning the state as a leading hub for semiconductor manufacturing and allied sectors.

With semiconductors emerging as the backbone of modern digital and automated technologies, the new policy seeks to strengthen Rajasthan’s role in India’s semiconductor ecosystem while supporting national goals of economic security and technological independence.

Under the policy, the Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar and Kankani industrial areas, along with other suitable locations, will be declared Priority Semiconductor Corridors. These corridors will offer fast-track land allotment, coordinated utility support, and single-window clearances to facilitate quick project execution and investor confidence.

The policy places special emphasis on attracting investments in Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) and Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) segments, along with sensors and related electronics manufacturing. It also aims to strengthen the fabless semiconductor design ecosystem in the state.

To support this vision, the government plans to develop world-class semiconductor parks and provide attractive incentives to projects approved under the India Semiconductor Mission. Ensuring ease of doing business remains a key pillar of the policy.

The state government will provide essential infrastructure such as uninterrupted water and power supply, along with streamlined regulatory processes. Investors will be required to apply through the RajNivesh portal for setting up semiconductor units in Rajasthan.

To ensure effective implementation, two dedicated bodies - the State Level Sanctioning Committee (SLSC) and the State Empowered Committee - will be constituted.

The Department of Industries and Commerce will act as the nodal agency for policy execution and coordination. The Rajasthan Semiconductor Policy aligns with the Centre’s broader semiconductor roadmap.

The India Semiconductor Mission, launched in 2021, received a significant boost in the recent Union Budget with an allocation of Rs 40,000 crore for Mission 2.0.

Central initiatives such as Make in India, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, Semicon India Programme, and Electronic Systems Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) have created a strong foundation for domestic semiconductor growth.

With this policy, Rajasthan aims to attract high-value investments, generate skilled employment, and emerge as a key player in India’s rapidly expanding semiconductor landscape.

