Quantum computer manufacturing in Amaravati within two years: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, March 31 (IANS) Affirming that the future belongs to quantum computing, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that the state has set the target of manufacturing quantum computers at Amaravati Quantum Valley in two years.

Read More

Addressing a roundtable conference on the Quantum Hardware Manufacturing Ecosystem at the Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV), Naidu said the state’s objective is not to import quantum computer hardware, but to manufacture it right here within the state.

"We aim to indigenously manufacture a Quantum Computer within a timeframe of two years. We intend to manufacture all the necessary components—including quantum devices, technology, cryogenics, and algorithms—ourselves," he said.

The Chief Minister stated that embracing the objectives of the National Quantum Mission, the state government is establishing AQV in collaboration with IBM, TCS, and L&T.

"We will construct eight towers in the capital city of Amaravati to foster and promote Quantum Technology. With the establishment of the Quantum Computing Valley, Amaravati is poised to transform into a city of the future and the most livable city," he said, adding that AQV will serve as a catalyst for the nation's future and its progress.

He requested the National Quantum Mission to provide the necessary technology and collaborative partnerships.

National Quantum Mission Director Dr J.V.B. Reddy lauded the initiative taken by the Chief Minister and noted that it aligns perfectly with the National Quantum Mission.

He highlighted that extensive measures are currently being undertaken to advance quantum technology through partnerships with organisations such as IBM, TCS, and others, adding that thousands of students are already receiving training in this field.

He assured that the National Quantum Mission would extend its full support and cooperation to the Andhra Pradesh Quantum Mission.

Dr Reddy commended the arrangements being made in Amaravati to facilitate quantum computer testing on April 14.

He affirmed that with the participation of numerous leading companies and startups, the Amaravati Quantum Valley is poised to emerge as the nation's premier quantum hub in the days to come.

Andhra Pradesh Quantum Mission Apex Committee Chairman and IIT Madras Director, Professor V. Kamakoti, virtually participated. He stated that the Amaravati Quantum Mission is working in collaboration with IBM and TCS, fostering enhanced operational linkages.

He exuded confidence that over a thousand startup companies are expected to establish their presence here within the next three years. He stated that there is a need to make an integrated infrastructure available within the Amaravati Quantum Valley. He emphasised the necessity of providing appropriate incentives to these entities.

On the current status and roadmap of the Amaravati Quantum Mission, State Quantum Mission Director C.V. Sridhar stated that they are working with the objective of positioning the Amaravati Quantum Mission as one of the top five quantum hubs globally by 2030. He detailed that buildings comprising eight towers are currently being constructed within the Amaravati Quantum Valley.

He announced that quantum computer testing is scheduled to take place on April 14 at Medha Tower.

He also informed the gathering that an Innovation Centre is expected to become operational by October.

IIT Tirupati Director and Amaravati Quantum Mission Expert Committee Chairman, Professor K. Satyanarayana, stated that two of the eight towers, which are under construction, will house the operational systems for quantum technology hardware.

--IANS

ms/vd