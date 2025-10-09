Qualcomm drives digital future with AI, 6G and Make in India initiatives

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Qualcomm India is taking a leading role in shaping India’s digital future, emphasising its commitment to inclusive, sustainable, and globally competitive technology solutions, the tech giant said on Thursday.

At the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, the company showcased a wide range of innovations, from Edge AI and 6G to smart homes, connected devices, and advanced compute platforms -- highlighting how its technologies are driving India’s digital transformation.

The company presented its vision for an intelligent and connected India through three pillars -- Personal AI, Physical AI, and Industrial AI -- reflecting Qualcomm’s focus on providing scalable, secure, and India-first solutions across consumer, enterprise, and infrastructure domains.

Qualcomm has been a long-time partner in India’s technology journey, supporting the country from 3G to 5G, while actively preparing for 6G through early-stage research, strategic partnerships, and local R&D investments.

At IMC 2025, Qualcomm highlighted the power of Edge AI combined with 5G as the twin pillars of India’s digital future.

Its platforms are enabling real-time, low-latency intelligence across industries, including automotive, industrial IoT, mobile devices, and compute solutions.

Demonstrations included on-device generative AI for smartphones and industrial devices, AI-powered surveillance, intelligent wearables like smartwatches and earbuds, and connected vehicles, all delivering seamless, multimodal experiences.

Savi Soin, Senior Vice President and President of Qualcomm India, said, “IMC 2025 reflects India’s strong digital momentum. Qualcomm is proud to lead with technologies that are cutting-edge and India-first, from Edge AI and 6G to smart homes and secure video solutions.”

The company also announced key collaborations with Indian partners to expand its ecosystem.

To nurture the next generation of AI talent in India, Qualcomm launched the Qualcomm AI Upskilling Programme: Technical Foundation, aimed at students, developers, and professionals. The program covers AI and ML fundamentals, Edge AI, generative AI, and practical experience with Qualcomm’s AI Hub, helping participants build on-device AI applications.

Through these initiatives, Qualcomm India is reinforcing its role as a digital transformation partner for the nation.

By supporting Make in India, advancing 6G, enabling AI upskilling, and working closely with partners and policymakers, Qualcomm is contributing to an inclusive, innovative, and globally competitive digital future for India.

--IANS

pk