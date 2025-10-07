Punjab signs pact to produce green hydrogen from paddy straw

Chandigarh, Oct 7 (IANS) Marking a significant leap towards transforming green energy and agricultural landscape, the Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) has signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, to establish a pilot demonstration project for the production of green hydrogen from biomass, particularly paddy straw.

This strategic partnership will pave the way for a sustainable and thriving future for the state by turning the challenge of paddy stubble management into a lucrative opportunity for green energy production.

The pact, which was signed by the PEDA's Chief Executive Officer, Neelima and the Registrar of IISc, was formally exchanged between Neelima and Prof S. Dasappa of the Interdisciplinary Centre for Energy Research (ICER), IISc, in the presence of Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power Shripad Naik at the 5th International Conference on Recent Advances in Bio-Energy Research held at the Sardar Swaran Singh National Institute of Bio-Energy (SSS-NIBE) in Kapurthala.

Congratulating the PEDA for this transformative collaboration, state New & Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora stated the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is engineering an energy revolution. He emphasised that the collaboration with IISc underscores the state's commitment to clean energy innovation, leveraging agricultural waste to produce green hydrogen.

This initiative, he noted, is crucial for creating a circular economy that empowers farmers, cleans the environment and fuels industries with carbon-free energy, ultimately building a robust, pristine and energy-independent Punjab.

Arora highlighted that this collaboration will establish a pioneering facility to demonstrate the technical and commercial viability of green hydrogen production from agricultural residues.

The project will tackle stubble burning, improve air quality and boost the rural economy by creating new revenue streams for farmers and generating employment opportunities in the green energy sector. This initiative will significantly advance India's National Green Hydrogen Mission and support states’ ambitious renewable energy goals, he added.

