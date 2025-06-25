'Proud moment for the whole family', says kin of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) As Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla soared into space on Wednesday as a part of the Axiom-4 mission, his family back home celebrated with tears of joy, pride and overwhelming emotion.

"It's not just his achievement -- it's a proud moment for the entire family," his sister told IANS.

The family gathered early to witness the historic lift-off that marked India's return to space after 41 years.

Shukla is the second Indian to journey to space after Rakesh Sharma's 1984 flight and the first to reach the International Space Station (ISS).

"Yes, we are very happy. This is a big thing for our family. Getting this opportunity means the world to us," said Shukla's sister.

"He has set an example for the country. The youth should be inspired by him. If you work hard and stay honest, you will definitely succeed," she added.

His mother, too, was filled with joy.

"Yes, it's a big day. I have been waiting for this for a month. Today is the day of my child's flight. I have given him my blessings and he's been giving me his since morning," she told IANS.

His father thanked God for making the mission possible.

"I am very happy. I thank God that my son's mission has been successful. I pray to God for his safety and the success of his mission."

Earlier in the day, Shukla, speaking from onboard the spacecraft, had said, "This is not my journey alone. I am carrying the Indian flag with me -- this is the journey of India's human space flight."

His message, posted on X just before launch, said: "India is returning to space. Jai Hind."

Launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, the Axiom-4 mission features an international crew, including Shukla as pilot.

He is joined by Commander Peggy Whitson from the US, and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary.

