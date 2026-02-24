Professor calls India AI Summit a landmark, urges responsible dissent

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh), Feb 24 (IANS) A Central University of Himachal Pradesh professor on Tuesday described the recent India AI Summit in the national capital as a landmark moment for the country, saying it signalled India’s growing stature in cutting-edge technology as the world closely watches its progress.

Speaking to IANS, Professor Inder Singh Thakur noted that the summit held at Bharat Mandapam showcased India’s expanding capabilities in artificial intelligence across sectors.

"The AI Summit in Delhi was a significant event for India, as the entire world is observing the country’s technological strides. Artificial intelligence is now being applied in almost every domain, and India has taken a major step forward," he said, congratulating "140 crore Indians" for the achievement.

He added that the capital has increasingly become a venue for major global gatherings, reflecting India’s rising diplomatic and technological importance on the world stage.

Commenting on the protest by the Indian Youth Congress during the event, Thakur said dissent is an essential part of democracy but must be exercised responsibly.

"If we feel the need to protest, it is our right to raise our voice. India has never been a country that suppresses voices. This is the land of Buddha, the land of peace. Protest is respected here, but it should be conducted in a proper manner and within norms," he said.

He stressed that dialogue and debate, rather than confrontation, are vital for national progress. "When there is discussion without feelings of conflict or revenge, we can think constructively for the country. Especially during an international event with world leaders present, the choice of place for protest was not appropriate," he added.

Meanwhile, several prominent academicians issued a joint statement describing the India AI Impact Summit as a historic milestone demonstrating India’s emergence as a sovereign AI power. They termed the protest "inappropriate", arguing that the global platform was meant to highlight the country’s technological strength and innovation ecosystem.

The statement cited the presentation of 644 AI technologies, participation by global CEOs, investment commitments reportedly worth $250 billion, and India’s third position in the Global AI Vibrancy Index as evidence of the country’s rapid advancement.

Emphasising national unity, the signatories said safeguarding India’s credibility in advanced technology sectors is crucial as the country positions itself as a major global hub for artificial intelligence.

