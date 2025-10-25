Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana integrates 36 schemes for farmers' welfare: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Under Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, 36 schemes of 11 central ministries are being integrated to deliver comprehensive benefits to farmers, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, said on Saturday.

Chouhan visited the ICAR–Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Vellore, and the visit symbolised the unity and integrated progress of India’s agriculture sector under the theme “One Agriculture – One Nation – One Team.”

At Vellore, Singh interacted with farmers and rural community members, and discussed with them the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PM-DDKY), National Pulses Mission, National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF), Cluster Frontline Demonstration on Pulses (CFLD on Pulses), Fermented Organic Manure (FOM/LFOM), and other initiatives linked to KVKs, the Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the union minister sought feedback from farmers on schemes related to agriculture, animal husbandry, and fisheries, and guided them on best practices. During the ‘Chaupal’ dialogue, he gathered ground-level feedback on various schemes and interacted with farmers from neighbouring districts as well.

In the first ‘Chaupal’, Chouhan conversed with farmers from Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram districts associated with PM-DDKY.

These districts are part of the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana.

He stated that under this scheme, 36 schemes of 11 central ministries are being integrated to deliver comprehensive benefits to farmers.

He reviewed the progress of the scheme convergence with heads of the four participating KVKs.

In the second ‘Chaupal’, Shri Shivraj Singh laid special emphasis on natural farming and the National Pulses Mission, stating that this unique initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make the country self-reliant in pulses production.

He mentioned that states such as Tamil Nadu will greatly benefit from this mission through improved varieties, advanced technology, and assured marketing. He also appreciated the advanced pulse varieties developed by the National Pulses Research Centre, Vamban, under TNAU.

