Poshan Tracker, direct benefit transfers transforming women, child welfare: PMO

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Initiatives like Poshan Tracker, and direct benefit transfers have transformed welfare for women and children in the country, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Wednesday.

In a post shared on social media platform X, the PMO said that these initiatives are leading to real-time, impactful change across the country.

The PMO said this while sharing a media article on how the government has leveraged technology to transform women and child welfare.

The article by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi talks about “initiatives like Poshan Tracker, a dedicated grievance redressal module and direct benefit transfers driving real-time, impactful change across the country”, the PMO said on X.

“Technology is catalysing a transformative shift in women and child welfare -- from nutrition and education to justice, dignity, and true empowerment,” said Devi on X.

In the article, Devi shared that to ensure that “benefits reach the last mile swiftly, transparently, and efficiently”, the Ministry of Women and Child Development roped in technology in its programmes.

The benefits include improved “access to nutrition, education, legal safeguards, and essential entitlements”.

A key example is the Ministry’s Poshan Tracker initiative -- “driving the national vision of a Swasth Bharat, Suposhit Bharat”.

Under the initiative, the Anganwadi centres serve as digitally empowered community hubs bridging the urban-rural divide.

Recognised with the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration (2025), it also provides digital training modules to Anganwadi workers for early childhood education.

"Poshan Tracker is transforming nutrition monitoring with real-time dashboards, geo-tagged Anganwadi Centres & face recognition for Take Home Ration distribution -- ensuring transparency and efficiency across India," Devi wrote on X.

Further, under the Saksham Anganwadi initiative, 14 lakh Anganwadi centres across the nation have been integrated with the Poshan Tracker.

“Over 10.14 crore beneficiaries, including pregnant women, lactating mothers, children under six, and adolescent girls, are now registered on Poshan Tracker,” ensuring last-mile delivery, Devi said.

