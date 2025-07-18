Political stability, robust policy push creating conducive investment climate: Sunil Mittal

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Political stability and a robust policy push across key sectors, including infrastructure, logistics and supply chains, are creating a conducive investment climate and rapidly advancing the nation’s ambitions of becoming a manufacturing hub for the world, Sunil Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Airtel, has said.

India is likely to sustain its stable economic performance, even amid global uncertainties heightened by escalating trade tensions and ongoing conflicts, he said in the company’s latest annual report.

“Global macroeconomic growth has been subdued, diverging sharply across regions and requiring coordinated action to ensure sustainable momentum. The Indian economy demonstrated resilience in FY 2024-25, retaining its position as one of the world’s fastest growing large economies, with an estimated GDP growth of 6.5 per cent,” he mentioned.

At the same time, India’s digital economy has surged ahead with double-digit growth, propelled by unprecedented digital engagement from individuals, enterprises and governments.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an inspiring address at the India Mobile Congress 2024, outlining key priorities to sustain – and indeed surpass – India’s own digital revolution, including ubiquity of data, omnipresence of digital connectivity and establishing Digital First as a national goal,” Mittal emphasised.

He further stated that Airtel’s history is punctuated with its contributions as a determined collaborator in furthering our national aspirations.

“Whether it was ringing in the telecom revolution of the early 1990s or providing the foundations for a Digital India in the last decade, Airtel has always steered its investments to lead digital innovation in the country and support the multiplier effect of digital economic growth,” he added.

“We will continue to engage with various stakeholders now, to pursue the objectives of India’s Digital First vision,” said Mittal.

As an active stakeholder in India’s continued economic progress, Airtel plays a significant role, with its growing contributions in the form of direct and indirect taxes, License Fee (LF) and Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC) to the State Exchequer.

“In FY 2024-25, Airtel paid over Rs 373 billion in LF, SUC, and other taxes. Additionally, your Company paid Rs 289 billion towards spectrum obligations, including annual and prepayment of past spectrum dues. Over the last five years, Airtel’s contribution to the Exchequer is nearly Rs 2.5 trillion, reflecting our commitment to national development,” said Mittal.

