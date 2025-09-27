Police launch AI-powered security network around CM Stalin's residence

Chennai, Sep 27 (IANS The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) have begun implementing an advanced, AI-powered surveillance network to strengthen security around the official residence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The initiative aims to create a round-the-clock protective shield by integrating next-generation video monitoring and analytics with the city's central command system.

According to official sources, the new security grid will combine high-resolution closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras with artificial intelligence (AI) tools to provide real-time threat detection and situational awareness. Video analytics will scan live feeds for unusual or unauthorised movements, suspicious behaviour, or intrusion attempts, while facial recognition and motion detection will add another layer of security.

Once fully operational, the system will cover 29 key roads and intersections surrounding the Chief Minister's residence. These include sensitive stretches such as the Nandanam signal, GK Moopanar bridge, Cenotaph Road, KB Dasan Road, TTK Road, Anna Salai, Anna Roundtana and the vicinity of Anna Arivalayam.

The plan provides for 20 Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to track vehicles, 20 face recognition cameras, 50 five-megapixel bullet cameras, and 10 pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras for comprehensive monitoring.

A key strength of the project is its seamless link to the Greater Chennai Command and Control Centre (GCCCC), enabling instant alerts and coordinated responses in emergencies.

Security officers monitoring the feeds will be able to flag potential threats in real time, improving reaction speed and reducing vulnerabilities.

Officials said the system is designed to be robust and resilient, maintaining continuous operation under challenging conditions, including power outages or network disruptions.

It will also function as a digital evidence and analytics hub, storing footage and event data to assist in post-incident investigations and strategic planning.

The move is seen as part of a broader effort by the Chennai city police to modernise their infrastructure with AI and data-driven solutions, enhancing protection for high-security zones while building a smarter, proactive security model for the state capital.

