PM Modi welcomes Serbia President's recognition of India’s leadership role in AI

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed the recognition accorded by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to India’s leadership in artificial intelligence.

Read More

The PMOIndia X handle noted how the Serbian President emphasised that the India AI Impact Summit is more than a conference, terming it "a defining moment that firmly positions India at the centre of the global dialogue on artificial intelligence".

"As I arrive in Delhi to participate in the ambitious India AI Impact Summit, I feel an almost irrepressible sense of exhilaration. It is a feeling born of seeing a nation I have long admired thrive -- and forge a path to success for its peers. India’s ability to maintain unity in multiplicity has always fascinated me. As one of the world’s largest republics, encompassing myriad languages, religions, cultures and traditions, the country exemplifies a living, dynamic pluralism,” the Serbian President wrote in an article in The Indian Express.

"But what truly cemented my affection for India was my first exposure to its people during an earlier chapter of my life, when I worked in London in the 1990s. The lessons I absorbed then, far removed from the marbled halls of diplomacy and the clamour of politics, have helped shape both my character and my worldview," he further stated.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Summit and Expo on Monday at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, underscoring India’s commitment to responsible and inclusive AI.

The Summit, the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South, is witnessing unprecedented participation, with over 20 heads of state, 60 ministers, and 500 global AI leaders. Bringing together policymakers, technology companies, innovators, academia, and industry leaders, the Summit seeks to translate global AI deliberations into actionable development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative. On February 19, the Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver the inaugural address, setting the tone for enhanced global cooperation and advancing India’s vision for inclusive, trusted, and development-oriented artificial intelligence.

The Expo features 13 country pavilions, showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem. These include pavilions from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and Africa.

--IANS

sps/vd