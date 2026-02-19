PM Modi to inaugurate AI Impact Summit today

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Thursday at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, marking the formal commencement of one of the largest global gatherings focused on artificial intelligence.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will participate in the opening ceremony of the India AI Summit, scheduled to begin at around 9:40 a.m., and deliver his address to the gathering at approximately 10:25 a.m.

The inaugural session is also expected to feature addresses by French President Emmanuel Macron and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, along with several leading figures from the global industry and technology sectors.

Prime Minister Modi will welcome participating world leaders at Bharat Mandapam ahead of the ceremony, with a family photograph of the dignitaries scheduled for around 9:15 a.m.

Following the formal inauguration, the Prime Minister will visit the India AI Impact Expo at around 11 a.m., accompanied by other international leaders.

The expo will host country pavilions presenting advanced AI-driven innovations and emerging technological solutions from across the globe.

At around noon, the Prime Minister will participate in the Leaders’ Plenary session, which will bring together Heads of State, ministers and senior representatives from multilateral organisations.

The discussions are expected to focus on outlining national and international priorities in artificial intelligence, including governance mechanisms, infrastructure expansion and frameworks for global cooperation.

Later in the day, beginning at 5:30 p.m., Prime Minister Modi will attend a CEO Roundtable that will convene top executives from major global technology and industry companies alongside senior government representatives.

The interaction is expected to centre on investment prospects, research partnerships, resilient supply chains and the large-scale deployment of AI systems across sectors.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is aimed at shaping collaborative strategies to harness the transformative potential of artificial intelligence while fostering innovation, responsible governance and cross-border partnerships.

It has brought together global leaders, policymakers and technology experts to deliberate on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in driving economic growth, improving governance and accelerating social development.

The event seeks to align global AI initiatives with India's civilisational ethos of 'Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya (welfare for all, happiness for all)' while promoting the broader principle of AI for Humanity.

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 is the fourth edition in the series, following previous meetings held in the United Kingdom in 2023, South Korea in 2024, and France in 2025.

The platform enables leaders to examine the ethical, economic, and social implications of artificial intelligence while strengthening partnerships across digital technology, trade, culture, tourism, and maritime cooperation.

