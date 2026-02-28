PM Modi inaugurates Micron's facility in Gujarat's Sanand, highlights pan-India semiconductor mission

Sanand, Feb 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India's semiconductor strategy was focused on building a complete ecosystem across the country, as he addressed the start of a commercial production at Micron's semiconductor assembly and test facility in Gujarat's Sanand.

Read More

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said the semiconductor ecosystem "does not consist of just one factory" but includes engineers, design engineers, research institutions, logistics networks and skilled technicians.

"India is also focusing on the value chain of the semiconductor ecosystem. In this year's Union Budget, we have announced the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0. The aim is that as production increases, the demand for materials, components and services will increase in India. This is the biggest opportunity. Another big advantage of India is our manufacturing ambitions," he added.

He noted that under the Semicon India programme, a total of 10 projects had been approved so far.

"Apart from Micron, three more projects are going to start production very soon. And the semiconductor ecosystem that we are building is not limited to any one region. This is pan-India. That is, new tech hubs of Viksit Bharat are being developed in every part of the country," Prime Minister Modi said.

Describing the strategic significance of semiconductor chips, the Prime Minister said: "If the regulator of the last century was oil, then the regulator of this century is going to be microchip. With this thought, India has decided to move ahead rapidly in the semiconductor sector. Please remember, when the world was struggling with Covid, India had announced the semiconductor mission."

He added that the 20th century had been shaped by the industrial revolution and mass production, while the current century would be defined by artificial intelligence.

"The world has seen the Industrial Revolution till the 20th century. The countries that were ahead in factories, machines and mass production at that time developed rapidly. But this century is the century of the AI revolution. Semiconductor is the major bridge of this change. A small chip connects the Industrial Revolution and the AI revolution," the Prime Minister said.

Calling the facility proof of India–US cooperation, PM Modi said it reflected strong partnership between the two democracies, particularly in artificial intelligence and chip technology.

"Today, the whole world wants to secure the supply chain of these two technologies, which are connected to a better future of humanity. And the two major democracies of the world, India and America, are constantly striving for this," he added.

The Prime Minister thanked the leadership of Micron Technology and praised its chief executive Sanjay Mehrotra for his confidence in India.

"He trusted India continuously. In the past years, whenever we have met, he has been very excited about India's semiconductor ecosystem. Today, his leadership, his trust in India, I can see a new height here," Prime Minister Modi said.

He also referred to regulatory processes, saying that in many developed countries Advance Pricing Agreements could take three to five years to conclude.

"But India has cleared this in just a few months. When the intention is clear, and the loyalty is towards the rapid development of the country, then the policy becomes clear, and the decision-making also moves forward," PM Modi said.

Outlining the project timeline, the Prime Minister added that a memorandum of understanding for the facility was signed in June 2023, ground-breaking took place in September 2023, machinery was installed in the pilot facility in February 2024, and commercial production began in February 2026.

"This facility of Micron is also a great example of India's new attitude. From policy to production, with which approach India is moving forward can be seen here," PM Modi said.

"Today, we are witnessing the birth of a new future in Sanand. In this 80MP facility of Micron, the start of commercial production is going to strengthen India's role in the global technology value chain. India is rapidly becoming a part of the global semiconductor value chain," he added.

--IANS

mys/khz