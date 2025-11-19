Piyush Goyal meets entrepreneurs, discusses shared vision of Viksit Bharat at 2047

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said he held a productive interaction with entrepreneurs and discussed the shared vision of 'Viksit Bharat at 2047'.

In an X post, Goyal said that “we exchanged ideas on how each stakeholder can contribute towards driving growth, innovation, and our shared vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047”.

He earlier had an insightful interaction with investors and industry participants at Bharat Mandapam on improving Ease of Doing Business and boosting investments.

“Discussed continuity of policy stability, greater regulatory clarity and faster digital approvals to further enhance the investment climate. Reiterated India's commitment to a transparent, predictable and innovation-driven ecosystem that supports long-term capital and strengthens our position as a leading global investment destination,” the minister highlighted.

On Tuesday, Goyal launched the Trade Intelligence and Analytics (TIA) Portal to open up new insights for exporters, importers, startups, and MSMEs, with additional trade data being made available to all stakeholders. Smaller businesses, even in the remotest regions, will now have access to data that was previously available only to larger enterprises.

The minister highlighted that there are huge opportunities in the global services sector that will now be accessible to all. He also noted that the portal will help exporters better utilise the country’s Free Trade Agreements. Goyal said the Ministry of Commerce has put in significant effort to develop this platform. He said the portal has the potential to support trade diversification, expand India’s trade basket to newer areas and newer products, and help recognise lost opportunities.

The Trade Data Analytics Portal is a cost-effective, open-source solution that prioritises accessibility, scalability, and user-centric design. With no software licensing costs and only minimal server infrastructure expenses, it offers a sustainable model for long-term deployment.

