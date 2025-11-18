Piyush Goyal launches trade intelligence and analytics portal to help exporters

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal launched the Trade Intelligence & Analytics (TIA) Portal on Tuesday to open up new insights for exporters, importers, startups, and MSMEs, with additional trade data being made available to all stakeholders.

Goyal said that smaller businesses, even in the remotest regions, will now have access to data that was previously available only to larger enterprises.

The minister highlighted that there are huge opportunities in the global services sector that will now be accessible to all. He also noted that the portal will help exporters better utilise the country’s Free Trade Agreements.

Goyal said the Ministry of Commerce has put in significant effort to develop this platform. He said the portal has the potential to support trade diversification, expand India’s trade basket to newer areas and newer products, and help recognise lost opportunities.

Recognising the need for a robust intelligence and analytics framework to support evidence-based policymaking and enable targeted sectoral interventions, the Department of Commerce initiated the development of the Trade Intelligence & Analytics (TIA) Portal in March 2024.

The Department felt it necessary to expand these capabilities across all commodity and territorial divisions, Export Promotion Councils (EPCs), and missions abroad in target countries.

In this context, the Department has developed a one-stop analytics Trade Intelligence & Analytics (TIA) Portal, designed to enhance trade analytics and foster data-driven, evidence-based policymaking through a comprehensive and integrated platform.

The one-stop solution caters to various perspectives, including India, global, and bilateral trade, with multiple databases covering trade and macro-economic indicators, providing trade insights crucial for informed decision-making.

The Trade Watch Tower provides country and commodity-level intelligence through specialised tools and visualisations that allow users to identify global as well as bilateral trends with enhanced analytical capabilities for identifying market diversification opportunities.

Database collation has been automated through APIs for convenient user access, and seamless data extraction capability has been developed to extract and download commodity and country data.

Automation has also been undertaken for workflows such as the Monthly Trade Report (more than 300 pages) and surge reports prepared in two versions based on trade alert data and final data (each more than 30 pages).

The Trade Data Analytics Portal is a cost-effective, open-source solution that prioritises accessibility, scalability, and user-centric design. With no software licensing costs and only minimal server infrastructure expenses, it offers a sustainable model for long-term deployment.

The Trade Watch Tower identifies Champion Products by scanning global demand and mapping India’s supply capabilities. Dedicated dashboards track the performance of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) commodities, helping assess policy impact and market competitiveness. Surge monitoring tools track import and export surges across commodities and countries, including both FTA and non-FTA partners, enabling early detection of anomalies and emerging risks.

A Critical Minerals Dashboard covers more than 30 critical minerals and maps India’s trade flows and global sourcing destinations at the HS code level. A Tariff Analysis Dashboard and a Target Monitoring Dashboard are under development for tariff insights and performance tracking.

To support advanced trade analytics, the portal incorporates trade indices such as the Trade Complementarity Index, which assesses alignment between India’s export profile and partner countries’ import needs.

