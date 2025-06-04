Piyush Goyal highlights ‘India opportunity’ to French businesses

Paris, June 4 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that deeper engagement between businesses will play a significant role in further strengthening the India-France strategic partnership.

He said this while addressing the India-France Business Conference here, which brought together several Indian and French companies.

“Highlighted the ‘India Opportunity’, driven by a skilled and talented workforce and the government’s commitment to ease of doing business, and how it offers promising avenues for French companies,” said Goyal in a post on X.

He encouraged companies from both sides to collaborate by building on shared interests and leveraging each other’s competencies.

Goyal also met Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry, Nir Barkat.

“Our discussions focused on diversifying our trade basket, fostering innovation, and strengthening cooperation in high-tech and emerging sectors, paving the way for the next phase of our partnership,” said the Union Minister.

On Tuesday, the Commerce Minister addressed the India-France CEO Forum, covering a wide range of aspects of India-France cooperation, including technology, AI, education and startups.

Goyal highlighted how French companies believe in the India growth story.

“Addressed the India-France CEO Forum Small Group Meeting today in Paris along with French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad @LaurentSMartin,“ said the Union Minister.

During the interactive discussion, attended by Indian and French companies, “we covered a wide range of aspects of India-France cooperation, including technology, AI, education, and startups,” he stated.

The minister also had a productive meeting with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). The Commerce minister emphasised India’s commitment to help strengthen a fair, inclusive, and rules-based multilateral trading system.

--IANS

na/