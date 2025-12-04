Pincode to focus exclusively on B2B business solutions for merchants

Bengaluru, Dec 4 (IANS) Pincode, a subsidiary of PhonePe, on Thursday announced that it will focus exclusively on expanding its B2B Business Solutions for offline shops, and will be winding down its B2C shopping app.

Pincode, PhonePe’s hyperlocal quick commerce platform, worked closely with offline retailers to tackle critical problems, including limited reach, delivery inefficiencies, and pricing pressures.

Through data-backed insights, the platform helps retailers optimise their product selection based on real customer demand, ensuring higher relevance, faster movement, and better margins.

“Pincode’s mission is to empower Indian offline shopkeepers with advanced technology solutions to help them grow their businesses and remain competitive against new-age e-commerce and quick commerce companies. To this end, operating yet another B2C quick commerce app ourselves was distracting us from our core mission, which is to help offline business partners achieve operational efficiency, improved margins, and visibility and growth in their existing offline business,” said Sameer Nigam, PhonePe Founder and Group CEO.

“As part of this strategic decision, we will now focus the entire Pincode team’s resources towards accelerating the build-out and scale-up of a suite of B2B business solutions for offline businesses across India. Pincode already provides inventory management, order management, and other ERP solutions to businesses, and is offering B2B direct sourcing and replenishment solutions for certain categories,” added Vivek Lohcheb, CEO of Pincode.

--IANS

rvt/