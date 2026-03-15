‘Phygital’ service centre to bring healthcare, education and e-governance to villages: Scindia

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Sunday said that the newly launched Integrated Phygital Service Centre will help realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver healthcare, education, agriculture, financial and e-governance services to people living in rural and remote areas.

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The minister inaugurated the Samriddhi Kendra, an integrated “phygital” (physical plus digital) service centre, at Umri village in the Guna district under the Samriddh Gram Phygital Services Pilot Initiative of the Department of Telecommunications.

The initiative uses high-speed broadband connectivity created under BharatNet to convert digital infrastructure into a platform for delivering citizen-centric services in rural India.

The Samriddhi Kendra has been designed as a single-window service hub where villagers can access multiple facilities including healthcare, education, skill development, agriculture support, financial services and e-governance assistance at one location.

Speaking at the launch event, Scindia said that the initiative aims to bring new opportunities directly to villages by combining technology with essential public services.

“Farmers will be able to access real-time insights on soil moisture, nutrients, and crop health through digital tools, making agriculture smarter and more productive,” he stated.

“Essential government services, from certificates to e-banking, will now be available within the Samriddh Gram itself. This is truly a programme of the future, one that ensures progress reaches every village and every citizen,” Scindia explained.

The minister added that healthcare services will become faster and more accessible, with facilities such as on-site diagnostics and tele-consultations with doctors from cities like Delhi and other states.

“Blood test reports will be produced in less than 30 minutes,” the Union Minister noted.

The Samriddhi Kendra also enables villagers to access essential government services such as certificates, digital documentation and e-banking facilities locally.

“The initiative represents the next stage of India’s digital transformation, where the focus is shifting from simply providing connectivity to ensuring that it is used to improve the quality of life in rural areas,” Scindia said.

--IANS

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