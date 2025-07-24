Perfios.ai unveils GenAI-powered intelligence stack, to boost BFSI industry’s productivity by 3x

Bengaluru, July 24 (IANS) Perfios.ai, India's leading B2B SaaS TechFin, on Thursday announced a significant leap in its AI-first strategy for the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector, launching its next-gen Gen AI Powered Intelligence Stack.

This comprehensive blueprint is poised to revolutionise how financial institutions design, develop, and deploy end-to-end generative AI applications, driving unparalleled efficiency, speed, and scale.

The company simultaneously launched four key Gen AI reference architecture solutions: Compass (gen AI chatbot), Data Intelligence Bridge (context-aware digitisation and orchestration platform), Prism (LLM gateway), and Medical Insurance Claim Adjudication Solution (claims intelligence), demonstrating the immediate and practical application of its new architecture.

The Gen AI stack promises to transform legacy-heavy financial operations by up to three times with AI systems that learn, adapt, and deliver.

Early internal implementations of these AI-first capabilities have already yielded remarkable results, with Perfios reporting an approximate 40 per cent boost in productivity across its teams, signalling the transformational potential of this technology.

Backed by a specialised team of over 30 expert data scientists, supported by cross-functional ML engineering, product, and domain specialists, Perfios has embedded advanced machine learning, large language models (LLMs), and vision-language models (VLMs) across the stack, redefining digitisation intelligence, automating complex decisioning, enabling intricate journey building, and unlocking insights across every function.

“Imagine a single, intelligent partner at every desk, ready to respond, reason, and recommend. Whether it’s a risk analyst evaluating loan eligibility, a relationship manager trying to retain a high-value customer, or a trade finance officer reconciling mismatched artefacts, our Gen AI Stack equips every function with instant, unified intelligence. Flip to insurance, where a claim verifier can instantly validate cooling periods or an adjudicator can trace diagnosis timelines and flag fraud risks in real time," said Sumit Nigam, Chief Technology Officer, Perfios

“With our Gen AI Stack, we’re enabling decisive action and unlocking collective enterprise potential, one context-aware interaction at a time,” he added.

Perfios’ Gen AI Stack marks a defining shift from incremental automation to enterprise-wide intelligence. Designed to work within the complex contours of BFSI, it brings together domain-trained LLMs, Agentic AI, and human-in-the-loop to power every function, from onboarding, underwriting, and fraud prevention to insurance claims adjudication.

Rather than simply layering AI onto existing processes, Perfios has reimagined these workflows from the ground up, embedding intelligence where decisions are made. The result is a seamless fusion of speed, accuracy, and scale, enabling financial institutions to evolve from reactive operations to proactive orchestration.

Every product built on this stack acts as an intelligent AI partner, empowering enterprise functions like risk analysis, customer retention, trade finance, and claims, by delivering instant, unified insights and recommendations for unparalleled clarity and decisive action.

As a homegrown AI-first institution, Perfios empowers over 1,000 financial institutions with more than 75 AI-led products and services across the BFSI industry in over 18 geographies.

More details on the products:

Compass: A domain-aware internal knowledge platform built using Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), Compass transforms how employees access institutional knowledge. By offering a natural language interface to query both structured and unstructured internal artefacts, from legal and finance to HR, IT, and marketing, Compass acts as an intelligent assistant at every desk. Employees can not only retrieve accurate, context-aware answers but also contribute domain-specific context back into the system, creating a self-learning, ever-evolving knowledge base tailored to the enterprise.

Data Intelligence Bridge: An advanced digitization and orchestration platform powered by Perfios' proprietary deep learning models and SLMs, augmented with Large Language Models (LLMs) and Vision Language Models (VLMs). It extracts, classifies, and triangulates data from a wide range of documents, legal, property, financial statements, bank records, insurance papers, handwritten forms, and more, across multiple languages, enabled by locale comprehension and transliteration capabilities. The platform also supports complex workflow design through exception handling, system integrations, and intelligent routing, making it a core engine for building powerful, end-to-end enterprise journeys.

Prism: An API-first, multi-model intelligence layer that seamlessly integrates advanced GenAI capabilities into Perfios' enterprise products and workflows, providing a unified and secure interface for interacting with various LLMs.

Medical Insurance Claim Adjudication Solution: A suite of fine-tuned SLMs leveraging Perfios' proprietary knowledge and fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA) expertise to empower adjudicators with medical temporal reasoning, drug-drug interaction analysis, and FWA detection capabilities.

