Pax Silica a ‘Silicon Shield’ for India to protect its digital sovereignty

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) The US Pax Silica initiative represents a new strategic framework for the world where cooperation in semiconductors, critical minerals and AI infrastructure, potentially replaces conflict over technology, according to Industry experts.

For India, this is a transformational opportunity, as we move from being a large consumer of electronics to becoming a global design and manufacturing partner.

“With our strong semiconductor design talent, growing fabrication and packaging ecosystem, and large domestic demand, India can serve as the trusted bridge between East and West in this emerging alliance,” said Ashok Chandak, President, IESA and SEMI India.

Pax Silica also strengthens India’s digital sovereignty by ensuring secure access to semiconductors and AI infrastructure, which are now critical to defence, telecom, mobility and economic growth, he noted.

The US-led initiative brings together an initial group of countries closely tied to semiconductor manufacturing and advanced technology supply chains, especially to reduce dependence on China.

Pax Silica aims to build a resilient, democratic and diversified technology ecosystem so that no single geography can disrupt the global flow of chips and compute.

“The message is clear: the future of technology will be built on trusted partnerships. Pax Silica gives India an opportunity to convert talent leadership into technology and manufacturing leadership,” said Chandak.

At the ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’, India formally joined the Pax Silica coalition, marking a significant milestone in the strengthening of strategic technology and supply chain cooperation between India and the United States.

Minister of Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, framed the moment as one that transcends a ceremonial signing.

“We are not just holding a summit; we are building the future,” he said, emphasising that new foundations and new opportunities are being created for the younger generation.

For India, Pax Silica is the Silicon Shield. It protects our digital sovereignty and ensures that no single nation can 'switch off' India’s growth by choking our chip supply. “This isn't just about high-tech factories; it's about a million new high-value jobs,” Chandak added.

