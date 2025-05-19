Over 1.64 lakh primary buyers, 4.2 lakh active sellers now onboard on GeM

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Government e-Marketplace’s (GeM) user base has seen a three-fold increase in recent years, with over 1.64 lakh primary buyers and 4.2 lakh active sellers now onboard, it was announced on Monday.

The platform offers more than 10,000 product categories and over 330 services.

India’s national public procurement portal marked its 8th ‘Incorporation Day’ with a reaffirmation of its transformative impact on inclusive economic growth and digital governance.

“From MSEs and start-ups to weavers and women-led enterprises, our journey goes beyond procurement — it’s about building a more accessible, efficient and equitable marketplace for all,” said Mihir Kumar, CEO, GeM.

Independent assessments, including from the World Bank and Economic Survey, validate GeM’s impact, noting an average cost saving of nearly 10 per cent in government procurement.

According to Kumar, over 10 lakh Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), 1.3 lakh artisans and weavers, 1.84 lakh women entrepreneurs, and 31,000 startups are now part of the GeM ecosystem.

“By ensuring complete information dissemination on bids and actively integrating diverse stakeholders — MSEs, start-ups, women entrepreneurs, self-help groups, and FPOs — GeM has redefined public procurement,” he added.

Nearly 97 per cent of all transactions on GeM are now free from transaction charges. Additionally, fees have been reduced by 33 per cent to 96 per cent and capped at Rs 3 lakh for orders exceeding Rs 10 crore, significantly down from the earlier Rs 72.5 lakh.

For sellers with annual turnover below Rs 1 crore, the caution money deposit has been cut by 60 per cent, with full exemptions granted to select groups.

GeM’s role in advancing national priorities was underscored by key transactions, including Rs 5,000 crore worth of equipment for the Akash Missile System and Rs 5,085 crore in vaccine procurement.

The platform is also enabling complex services such as drone-as-a-service for AIIMS, GIS and insurance for over 1.3 crore lives, and wet leasing of chartered flights and CT scanners, said Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

GeM has now been adopted across all 36 states and union territories, with Uttar Pradesh leading the way.

--IANS

na/