Online Gaming Bill a defining moment for India’s digital future: Industry body

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) The Indian Digital Gaming Society (IDGS) on Friday welcomed the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, calling it a defining moment for India’s digital future and a catalyst for building a global gaming economy.

"The passage of the Bill is not just about compliance -- it is about unlocking a new chapter for India’s digital future. With regulatory clarity, we now have the opportunity to build a growth-oriented, innovation-driven gaming economy that can propel India towards becoming a true global gaming superpower," said Rajan Navani, president of IDGS which is the apex industry body representing India’s digital gaming ecosystem.

Navani said that the Bill’s distinction between e-sports, social, and educational gaming opens a pathway for India to invest in talent, create world-class content, and foster entrepreneurship. With its young, tech-savvy population and thriving developer ecosystem, India is well-positioned to become a creator of games that resonate globally.

IDGS envisions a future where gaming becomes a key pillar of India’s digital economy — generating employment, inspiring innovation, and contributing to exports. The Society reaffirmed its commitment to work closely with policymakers, developers, investors, and global partners to ensure that India not only participates in the global gaming revolution but leads it.

"This is the moment to reimagine gaming in India — from being just a pastime to becoming a driver of economic growth, cultural expression, and technological leadership," Navani added.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, passed by the Parliament, marks a landmark move to shield citizens from the menace of online money games while promoting and regulating other kinds of online games.

This legislation is designed to curb addiction, financial ruin and social distress caused by predatory gaming platforms that thrive on misleading promises of quick wealth. It reflects the Government’s resolve to safeguard families while guiding the digital economy towards safe and constructive growth.

