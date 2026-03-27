Odisha: Subhash Ghai shares AI sand statue, Sudarsan Pattnaik issues clarification ​

Bhubaneswar, March 27 (IANS) After famous Bollywood producer Subhash Ghai shared a post featuring a sand statue of himself, which turned out to be AI-generated, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Friday clarified that he did not create the sculpture and that it appears to be digitally fabricated.
Notably, Ghai had earlier shared the image on his social media handles, expressing appreciation and thanking Pattnaik for what he believed was a remarkable tribute, unaware that the sculpture was actually AI-generated.
“CAN’T BELIEVE IT My friend sent me this amazing sand picture made by our famous SAND ARTISTE Sudarshan Patnaik, a Padma Shree recipient and the best sand artist known in India from Puri, with such perfection and affection. Thank you, Sudhershan ji. Stay blessed always,” wrote the Bollywood producer.
Responding quickly to the post, Pattnaik issued a clarification stating that the sand sculpture appears to be AI-generated.
Taking to his social media, Pattnaik clarified, "Namaskar @SubhashGhai1 ji, I am truly honoured to receive your message and appreciation. Sir, I am a big fan of you. With due respect, I would like to share that the sand sculpture appears to be AI-generated, and there may have been a small misunderstanding or some incorrect information. Your kind words mean a great deal to me—they are truly a blessing. With respect and gratitude."
This episode underscores growing concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence to create convincing yet deceptive imagery.
In recent months, Indian authorities have observed a rise in AI-generated misleading content, as digital manipulation tools become increasingly sophisticated and accessible.
For instance, the Kerala police recently registered a case against an AI-generated video that allegedly portrayed the Prime Minister and the Election Commission of India in a misleading, disrespectful manner.
Numerous public figures have also spoken out against AI-generated images that falsely portray them.
As AI technology continues to advance, such cases highlight broader concerns about digital authenticity and misinformation.
They underscore the urgent need for stronger safeguards and increased public awareness of the sources and credibility of AI-generated media.
--IANS
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