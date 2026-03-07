Ocean tech projects in Lakshadweep to boost water security, clean energy: Govt

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) The Ministry of Earth Sciences on Saturday said the development of ocean technology projects in Lakshadweep will strengthen water security and open new opportunities for clean energy in island territories.

The update came after Union Minister of State for Earth Sciences and Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh reviewed the progress of key projects being implemented by the National Institute of Ocean Technology during a meeting with scientists and officials in Kavaratti.

During a meeting with scientists and officials from the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) in Kavaratti, the minister assessed the functioning of existing Low Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) plants across the islands and reviewed progress on the upcoming Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC)-powered desalination facility being developed there.

Officials said LTTD plants established by the government through NIOT are currently operational across eight islands of Lakshadweep, providing a reliable source of potable water in a region historically challenged by limited groundwater resources, salinity intrusion, and dependence on seasonal rainfall.

“The LTTD technology converts seawater into drinking water by using the natural temperature difference between warm surface water and cold deep-sea water drawn from depths of about 350–400 metres,” the ministry said.

Singh reviewed the operational performance of the plants and discussed maintenance practices supported by trained local manpower under the Union Territory administration.

According to the ministry, officials noted that the availability of desalinated water has improved access to safe drinking water and reduced reliance on rainwater harvesting systems across the islands.

Meanwhile, the minister also reviewed progress on the country’s first OTEC-powered desalination plant being developed in Kavaratti. The facility aims to generate electricity and potable water simultaneously by utilising the ocean’s natural thermal gradient, the government said.

Officials informed the minister that civil construction for the plant is nearing completion and major process equipment has already been fabricated, with installation being carried out in phases.

The project also involves deploying a nearly 3.8-km high-density polyethylene pipeline designed to draw cold seawater from depths of more than 1,000 metres for the OTEC system, according to the ministry.

NIOT officials added that welding of pipeline sections is currently underway along the southern side of the Kavaratti lagoon, with around 250 metres of pipeline already assembled.

Once commissioned, the plant is expected to produce about 100 cubic metres of potable water per day while operating independently of the diesel-based electricity that currently powers much of the island’s infrastructure.

Officials said the project will help reduce fuel dependence while supporting the long-term water and energy needs of the island community.

