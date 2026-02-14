Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to miss India AI Impact Summit

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Nvidia Corp on Saturday confirmed that its Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang will not attend the India AI Impact Summit scheduled to begin next week in the national capital.

Read More

Huang was earlier expected to speak to the media on February 17, but his visit has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances, the company said.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Jensen Huang is unable to travel to India at this time," it said.

"NVIDIA remains deeply committed to the AI Impact Summit and to India’s rapidly advancing AI ecosystem," the firm stated.

Despite this development, the India AI Impact Summit is set to go ahead as planned and is expected to remain a major international event.

"A senior NVIDIA delegation, led by Executive Vice President Jay Puri, will be on ground to celebrate India’s exceptional AI researchers, startups, developers, and the partners building the nation’s AI infrastructure," the company mentioned.

The summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will run from February 16 to February 20 in New Delhi.

Several top global tech leaders are still scheduled to attend. These include Sundar Pichai of Alphabet, Sam Altman of OpenAI, and Dario Amodei. Along with them, ministers, policymakers, and delegates from more than 45 countries will take part in the discussions.

A number of world leaders have also confirmed their participation. These include France’s President Emmanuel Macron, Spain’s President Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, and Mauritius’ Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

Representatives from the United Nations and other global institutions will also be present.

The summit is built around three core themes -- People, Planet, and Progress.

Discussions will focus on how artificial intelligence affects jobs and society, its environmental impact, and how AI can be developed and used responsibly.

India aims to position the summit not just as a technology showcase, but as a platform for meaningful and ethical global conversations on AI.

--IANS

pk