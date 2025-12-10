Number of UK companies in India up 19 pc in 2025, revenues reach Rs 5.7 trillion

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) As many as 794 UK‑owned or controlled companies are operating in India -- up 19 per cent from 667 last year -- with a combined turnover of Rs 5,693 billion (nearly Rs 5.7 trillion) with a workforce of 5,52,902, a report showed on Wednesday.

Grant Thornton Bharat and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said in the report that out of those companies, 146 high‑performing companies had annual revenues above Rs 500 million, year‑on‑year revenue growth of at least 10 per cent and a minimum two‑year filing track record with Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

This year’s Growth Tracker companies recorded an average growth rate of 49 per cent, signalling steady expansion across sectors, the report said.

“The India–UK corridor is entering a pivotal phase of scale, innovation and partnership. With 794 UK companies now operating in India and strong representation in high-growth sectors, the findings reflect deepening economic engagement," said Pallavi Bakhru, Partner and Head of the India-UK Corridor at Grant Thornton Bharat.

The India–UK free trade agreement will unlock opportunities across advanced manufacturing, clean energy, digital trade and emerging technologies, driving growth, jobs and sustainability for both economies, she added.

Business services accounted for 19 per cent of average growth rate, followed by industrial products at 18 per cent, financial services at 14 per cent, technology at 12 per cent and energy and natural resources at 11 per cent.

Maharashtra and Delhi-NCR continue to be the most significant hubs for UK companies, collectively hosting 67 per cent of all high performing firms.

The report noted 58 per cent of UK firms in India are micro, small or medium enterprises.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII said that harmonised regulatory frameworks in healthcare and digital technologies can reduce duplication, lower costs and enable greater MSME participation from both countries.

The report highlighted India’s growing role in Global Capability Centres (GCCs) sector, which generated $64.6 billion in 2024 and hosts over 90 UK‑headquartered GCCs employing over 1 lakh professionals.

