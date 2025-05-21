NTPC Green Energy reports 188 pc surge in Q4 net profit, revenue up 22.4 pc

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) NTPC Green Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the state-run power giant NTPC Limited, announced on Wednesday that its consolidated net profit nearly tripled in Q4 FY25, rising by 188 per cent to Rs 233.21 crore compared to Rs 80.95 crore in the same quarter last fiscal (Q4 FY24).

Compared to the previous quarter, the profit soared by an even higher 255 per cent from Rs 65.61 crore in December 2024 (Q3), according to its stock exchange filing.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations also showed strong growth. It increased by 22.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 508.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter to Rs 622.27 crore in the quarter under review (Q4 FY25).

On a sequential basis, revenue rose by over 23 per cent from Rs 505.08 crore in the December quarter.

Other income increased significantly from Rs 45 crore in the same quarter last financial year to Rs 129 crore in the last quarter of FY25.

This rise includes interest earned on the IPO proceeds that were temporarily kept in scheduled commercial banks before being utilised.

Meanwhile, the company’s expenses increased moderately by 4.41 per cent YoY to Rs 444.63 crore.

These results indicate improved efficiency and strong growth momentum for the company.

NTPC Green Energy is a company focused on renewable energy projects, pursuing growth through both organic development and acquisitions.

As of March 2025, the government held an 89.01 per cent stake in the firm.

Following the strong results, the company’s stock closed the intra-day trading session at Rs 107.3, up by Rs 4.16 or 4.03 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday.

In the last five days, the shares was up by 4.67 per cent or Rs 4.79. The company’s equity shares were listed on both the NSE and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on November 27, 2024.

