NTPC aims for 30GW nuclear capacity by 2047: Shripad Naik

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Government-owned power giant NTPC Ltd is planning to achieve 30 gigawatt (GW) nuclear capacity by 2047, Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik informed the Parliament on Thursday.

NTPC has formed a wholly owned nuclear subsidiary, NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Limited (NPUNL), under the Companies Act after getting the requisite clearances.

"The above target of 30GW is a part of the government’s decision of having 100 GW nuclear capacity by 2047," said the minister in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

NTPC is planning to set up nuclear power projects, and Anu Shakti Vidyut Nigam Limited (ASHVINI), a joint venture of NTPC and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), is in the process of establishing a 4X700 MW nuclear power project in Rajasthan's Banswara district.

The plant is called Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (MBRAPP). The current projections envisage initial testing of MBRAPP’s first 700 MW unit by FY 2032-33.

In order to explore various options and possible collaborations with international partners, NTPC Ltd. has issued an Expression of Interest (EoI), said the minister.

Meanwhile, NTPC last month announced a commercial capacity addition of 359.58 MW through various solar projects of its subsidiaries in Gujarat and Rajasthan, taking the group's total commercial capacity past the 85.5 GW mark.

With this, the total installed commercial capacity of the NTPC group has reached 85,541 MW (85.541GW). NTPC is contributing one-fourth of India’s power requirements and has an installed capacity of 85 GW+, with an additional capacity of 30.90 GW under construction, including 13.3 GW of renewable energy capacity.

The company has set a target of 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032, strengthening India’s Net Zero goals.

According to the company, with a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants, the NTPC is focusing on delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to the nation.

The company is committed to adopting best practices, fostering innovation, and embracing clean energy technologies for a greener future, the statement said.

