Nokia appoints Samar Mittal, Vibha Mehra to lead India business from April 1

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Nokia on Thursday announced key leadership changes in India, appointing Samar Mittal as India Country Business Leader and Vibha Mehra as India Country Manager, effective April 1.

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The move is part of the company’s renewed strategy to strengthen its presence and sharpen its business focus in the country.

In his new role, Samar Mittal will lead Nokia’s business strategy in India, focusing on expanding the company’s partnerships with telecom operators, as well as players in artificial intelligence, cloud services, and critical enterprise sectors.

He will also work on identifying new growth opportunities and aligning Nokia’s offerings with the changing needs of the Indian market.

Vibha Mehra, on the other hand, will oversee Nokia’s overall presence in India. She will handle communications, government relations, and public engagement, while also guiding the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives and internal people strategy.

Her role will be key in strengthening Nokia’s reputation as a trusted technology company in India.

Both leaders bring extensive experience to their new roles. Mittal has nearly three decades of experience in the telecom and IT sectors and has previously led Nokia’s Cloud and Network Services business in the Middle East and Africa.

Mehra has over 26 years of experience and has worked with companies like Microsoft, Intel and Tata Consultancy Services, most recently heading government relations for Nokia in the Asia Pacific region.

The company said both leaders will work closely to drive its strategy in India and support its goal of advancing connectivity and digital growth.

The new leadership structure reflects Nokia’s long-term commitment to India and its aim to play a bigger role in the country’s digital and technological development.

“This renewed leadership model reflects Nokia’s long-term commitment to India and its ambition to play a leading role in shaping a more digital, sustainable, and efficient future for the country,” the company stated.

--IANS

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