Nobel laureate C V Raman a true legend who illuminated world of science-tech: Minister

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Nobel laureate C V Raman was a true legend who illuminated world of science and technology, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh on the physicist’s 55th death anniversary on Friday.

Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, known for his work in the field of light scattering, passed away on November 21, 1970, in Bengaluru.

“Remembering the great physicist and #BharatRatna Sir C.V. Raman on his death anniversary. His groundbreaking discovery, the “Raman Effect,” earned him the first Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930, making him the first Asian to be honoured with a Nobel in any science discipline,” Singh, the Minister of State for Science & Technology, said in a post on social media platform X.

“A true legend who illuminated the world of Science and Technology,” he added.

The Raman effect is the change in the wavelength of light that occurs when a light beam is deflected by molecules.

It was named after Raman, who was born on November 7, 1888.

The Raman effect, discovered while working in the laboratory of the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Kolkata, is used to analyse different types of material.

With the discovery, the noted physicist transformed the understanding of light and elevated Indian science on the global stage.

The achievement earned him the 1930 Nobel Prize in Physics, and he became the first Asian Nobel laureate in science.

“Remembering Bharat Ratna Sir C.V. Raman, whose groundbreaking discovery of the Raman Effect transformed the world of science and earned India global recognition,” said CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR) on X.

“His relentless curiosity, pioneering research, and dedication to advancing scientific knowledge continue to inspire students, researchers, and innovators across generations. A true torchbearer of Indian science, his legacy reminds us to question, explore, and discover,” it added.

In his honour, the government has commemorated National Science Day on February 28 -- the day the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’ was made.

