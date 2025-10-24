NHAI to display monthly, annual pass details at toll plazas to raise user awareness

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The National Highways Authority of India has directed its field offices to prominently display information regarding the availability of the ‘Local Monthly Pass’ and the ‘Annual Pass’ at all fee plazas to enhance transparency and raise user awareness, the government informed on Friday.

The initiative aims to ensure that users are well-informed about the availability, rates, and procedures for availing of the Local Monthly Pass and Annual Pass facility, an official statement said.

The information will be displayed on signage boards at visible locations, including fee plaza approaches, customer service areas, and entry or exit points, in English, Hindi, and the local regional language, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said.

NHAI has directed field offices under its jurisdiction to place these boards at fee plazas for 30 days and ensure that all signboards are clearly visible during the day and night as per applicable fee rules. For wider dissemination, the information will also be uploaded on the Rajmargyatra mobile application and corresponding NHAI project websites.

‘Local Monthly Pass’ can be availed by commuters with private vehicles residing within a 20 km (or as applicable) radius of a fee plaza by submitting an Aadhar card, a Vehicle Registration Certificate and proof of residential address, etc.

The monthly pass is issued at the fee plaza helpdesk after verification of documents, the ministry informed.

Similarly, the ‘Annual Pass’ facility with a validity of one year or 200 fee plaza crossings is applicable only for private vehicles, including cars, jeeps or vans.

The annual pass can be purchased through the Rajmargyatra application and is digitally activated on the valid FASTag attached to the vehicle after paying a one-time fee of Rs. 3,000. The annual pass is valid at around 1,150 fee plazas on national highways and expressways across the country.

--IANS

aar/dan