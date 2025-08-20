New gaming bill to promote e-sports, online social games

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) The government on Wednesday introduced the ‘Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025’, aiming to boost e-sports and positive online social games while completely banning harmful online money gaming activities.

The Bill is designed to strike a balance between encouraging innovation in the digital gaming industry and protecting citizens, especially the youth, from financial and social harm.

Officials said the new legislation will give a big push to e-sports, recognising it as a legitimate competitive sport.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will be setting up training academies, research centres and frameworks to support the growth of e-sports in India.

Online social games that promote education, culture and skill development will also receive government support.

At the same time, the Bill has drawn a strict line against online money games such as betting, gambling, poker, rummy and fantasy sports involving real money.

It not only bans such platforms but also prohibits advertisements, promotions and financial transactions related to them.

Banks and payment systems will not be allowed to process payments linked to money gaming apps.

The government has stressed that these measures are necessary to protect young people and families from falling into cycles of debt, addiction and financial distress.

The Bill also addresses national security concerns. Authorities noted that online money gaming platforms have been misused in the past for fraud, money laundering and even terror financing.

By outlawing such activities, the law brings the online world in line with restrictions already in place for physical gambling under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and various state laws.

A national-level ‘Online Gaming Authority’ will be set up to regulate the sector. This body will categorise and register games, decide which ones qualify as money games, and handle complaints from citizens.

It will also issue guidelines to ensure safe and responsible gaming practices.

The Bill prescribes strong penalties for violations. Offering or promoting online money gaming could lead to imprisonment of up to three years and fines up to Rs 1 crore, while repeat offenders may face harsher punishment. Companies involved in such offences will also be held accountable.

Government officials emphasised that this move is not just about regulation but also about creating opportunities.

By promoting e-sports and safe social games, India hopes to become a global hub for creative game development and exports.

At the same time, the law will protect families from the psychological, financial and social harms linked to online betting and gambling.

