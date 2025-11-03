Nearly 50 pc millennials fear jobs being replaced by AI: Report

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Amid increasing adaptation to the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) at the workplace, nearly 50 pc millennials in the country fear that their jobs will be replaced by AI in the next three to five years, according to a report on Monday.

The report by Great Place To Work India offered an in-depth look at how Indian employees are adapting to the growing influence of AI at work.

The findings also highlight a positive shift across industries, with employees showing greater readiness and trust in leveraging AI as a catalyst for productivity and innovation.

The report revealed that 54 per cent of employees across India believe their organisations are currently at a pilot or intermediate stage of AI implementation. This reflects the steady progress toward a more tech-empowered and efficient work environment.

However, it revealed that four in 10 employees feel that AI could replace their roles in the next three to five years. This apprehension is not confined to a single demographic and is consistent irrespective of tenure at the current organisation or total career experience.

At least 40 per cent of the employees concerned about AI taking their employment also intend to quit their current company, revealed the report, highlighting a crucial and pressing issue for HR departments and senior leadership.

"As organisations across industries advance in AI implementation, leaders are devising high-impact AI strategies that enhance human capabilities. Roadblocks that currently need attention are organisational resistance, coupled with employee readiness,” said Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work, India.

Further, about 57 per cent of employees in companies that have not adopted AI yet noted being insecure, as compared to 8 per cent at companies that are at advanced stages of AI adoption.

This positive shift highlights how structured adoption, leadership support, and inclusive communication can turn initial apprehension into genuine excitement about the future of work.

Singh urged employers to "actively identify real use cases for AI within their organisation, involve employees in AI initiatives, and invest in reskilling programmes. This is the only way to stay above the curve and get the internal mobility running successfully from within."

