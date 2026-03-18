Nearly 1 in 3 job postings in India want newcomers to join immediately: Report

Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) Nearly one in three job postings in India now signal urgency, using terms such as “Immediate Joiner” or “Short Notice, highlighting employers’ growing preference for professionals who can onboard fast and can contribute from day one, a report showed on Wednesday.

Read More

The ‘Employer Hiring Urgency Index’ has risen to 158 in 2026 (from 100 in 2022), while ‘Immediate Joiner Availability’ has reached only 112, creating a widening structural talent gap, according to the latest foundit Insights Tracker.

India’s hiring landscape is undergoing a significant shift, with employer demand for quick joiners rising 58 per cent since 2022.

“India's hiring trend has shifted to ‘immediate-impact’ talent who deliver productivity in weeks, not months,” said Anupama Bhimrajka, VP–Marketing, foundit.

Nearly 40 per cent of urgent demand targets mid-level professionals with 3-6 years’ experience, who offer quick adaptability without extensive onboarding.

“IT and BFSI show the widest demand-supply gap, forcing tech and BFSI firms toward contract hiring, gig talent, and pre-vetted pools to meet tight project timelines,” Bhimrajka added.

The job market is increasingly favouring candidates who can join quickly and contribute immediately, as organisations across sectors operate on shorter project cycles and tighter delivery timelines.

Employer demand for quick joiners has grown nearly five times faster than short-notice candidate supply, creating a growing mismatch in the labour market, said the report.

While 27 per cent of hiring demand is for candidates who can join within 15 days, only 14 per cent of candidates are available, creating a 48 per cent shortage relative to demand.

In contrast, talent availability is skewed toward longer notice periods. For example, 37 per cent of candidates are in the 30–60 day notice bracket compared to only 25 per cent demand, resulting in a 48 per cent surplus of candidates in that category.

Top five metros account for nearly 75 per cent of urgent hiring demand, primarily driven by technology, BFSI, and digital-first companies that operate on tight project timelines.

Tier 2 and 3 cities show slightly higher availability of quick joiners, making them attractive talent pools for companies seeking faster hiring cycles. However, metros still face supply shortages for immediate joiners, particularly in specialised technology roles, said the report.

—IANS

na/