Nano urea revolutionised agriculture sector slashing chemical fertiliser use: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Nano urea, based on nanotechnology, has revolutionised the agriculture sector, and has slashed the use of chemical fertilisers that are harmful to soil and health, Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya said.

In a video shared by Modi Story, a handle on social media platform X, Union Minister Mandaviya narrated how a simple suggestion to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a young scientist paved the way for the development of nano urea in the country.

Mandaviya said that this led to the development of the world’s first nano urea plant in India, in partnership with the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO).

IFFCO launched the world's first 'Nano Liquid Urea' fertiliser in June 2021 and came up with Nano-DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) fertilisers in April 2023. Besides local farmers, the technologies are also being recognised internationally.

“I still remember how PM Narendra Modi Ji turned a simple suggestion into the revolutionary breakthrough of nano urea. Modi Ji doesn’t just listen; he transforms ideas into impactful solutions. That’s true leadership!” Mandaviya said, in response to the post on X.

He stated that nano urea, developed using nanotechnology and which contains plant nutrients in very small particle sizes provides a safer alternative to the chemical fertilisers that can contaminate soil.

“Today, a 100 ml Nano Urea bottle replaces a full sack of urea, slashing transport costs, protecting soil, and helping farmers,” said Mandaviya, who was earlier the Fertiliser Minister. Today, the country has the potential to develop 2-3 lakh bottles of nano urea, he added.

IFFCO's Nano Urea is widely recognised as a game-changer in fertilisation.

It improves nutrient use efficiency, enhances nitrogen absorption, and significantly reduces nitrate leaching. Additionally, it promotes soil health, requires less water, and has a lower carbon footprint than conventional urea.

--IANS

rvt/pgh