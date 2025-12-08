Nagaland University researchers turn pineapple waste into valuable products

Kohima, Dec 8 (IANS) A research team from Nagaland University, the state’s only Central university, has demonstrated how pineapple processing waste can be transformed into value-added products.

Varsity officials said that research findings offer practical, sustainable solutions that can boost rural livelihoods while reducing the environmental impact of fruit waste.

Pineapple is one of the world’s most widely grown tropical fruits, with India being among its major producers. Within the country, Nagaland has become a notable pineapple-growing region, known for fruit that is exceptionally sweet, rich in juice and low in fibre.

The ‘Kew’ variety is widely cultivated, with the ‘Queen’ variety grown in smaller pockets.

According to the official, government initiatives such as the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for the North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER), and other organic value-chain programmes have encouraged farmers to take up pineapple cultivation on a commercial scale.

Nagaland’s Chumoukedima, Niuland, Dimapur, Kiphire, and Mokokchung districts are among the state’s key pineapple-producing areas.

Pineapple processing generates large quantities of peel, pomace, core and crown, much of which is discarded. Additional waste occurs due to rough handling and poor storage, posing significant environmental concerns.

These by-products, although often treated as waste, are rich in fibre, proteins, pectin, vitamins and minerals. When left unmanaged, they contribute to landfill accumulation, contamination and higher disposal costs.

However, the same waste materials can serve as suitable substrates for fermentation and other value-added applications.

Vinegar production is one such avenue, as the sugar-rich residues provide an ideal base for alcoholic and acetic fermentation. Vinegar has long been used as a preservative and condiment, and fruit-based vinegars are increasingly noted for their functional and nutritional benefits.

The cutting-edge finding demonstrates the potential to replace the highly expensive apple-based vinegar, thereby paving the way for sustainable waste utilisation and enhanced revenue generation in the commercial pineapple-growing belt.

The findings of this research by Nagaland University were published in a peer-reviewed, open-access journal that publishes research on human nutrition and food safety.

The research paper was co-authored by Dr Sentinaro Walling, Prof Akali Sema, Prof C.S. Maiti, Dr Animesh Sarkar, Prof S.P. Kanaujia, and Alemla Imchen from the varsity's Department of Horticulture.

Elaborating on this research, academic team leader Prof Sema said: "Our study examined whether different parts of pineapple processing waste could be turned into good-quality vinegar. Using standard fermentation with yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae) and acetic acid bacteria, we found that vinegar made from the peel consistently performed better in acidity, colour and flavour."

He said that a group of sensory panels also preferred the peel-based vinegar for its taste, aroma and overall quality in compliance with commercial fruit-based vinegar, showing that this commonly discarded material has strong potential to be transformed from waste to wealth.

Prof Maiti said: "Work is also underway to reduce crown size for export suitability, packaging, and to identify treatments that enhance fruit quality, yield and shelf life."

Dr Sarkar, Associate Professor, Department of Horticulture, added: "The School of Agricultural Sciences also refined and disseminated the technology for commercial cultivation where farmers plant in intervals to avoid seasonal gluts, maintain a steady supply round the year through staggered planting, prevent price drops and ensure more stable income and year-round employment generation."

Research scholar Walling is set to register a patent under a product development category for the preparation of candy from pineapple core waste.

Highlighting the impact of the university’s research on local communities, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Jagadish K Patnaik, said: "I am pleased to announce a significant scientific breakthrough achieved by researchers of Nagaland University, who have successfully developed high-quality vinegar from pineapple peels, an innovative step toward sustainable, value-added processing of agricultural by-products."

This research reflects the university’s commitment to environmentally responsible innovation, rural livelihood enhancement and scientific contributions rooted in local resources, he said.

"Transforming these discarded peels into a commercially valuable, nutritious, and eco-friendly product not only reduces waste but also opens new opportunities for entrepreneurship, food-processing industries, and community-based enterprises," the VC said.

The research contributes to ongoing efforts to strengthen sustainable pineapple production, improve value addition, and bolster rural livelihoods in Nagaland. The conducive geo-ecological conditions ensure excellent fruit quality, reflected in its blended sweetness and other desirable biochemical attributes that may once again prove its high acceptability among the pineapple lovers.

