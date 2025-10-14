Must address lack of resources in developing countries for ambitious climate measures: Minister

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) There is an urgent need to address the lack of resources among developing countries to adapt ambitious climate measures, said Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav.

Speaking at the Global Stock Take (GST) breakout session during Pre-CoP30 Meetings in Brazil, Yadav urged that more than reviews, the need is to shift focus to implementing ambitious climate measures.

GST is a five-year process to assess the world's collective progress toward the goals of the Paris Agreement.

“We must now focus on implementing ambitious climate measures and, above all, addressing the most pressing challenge: the urgent lack of resources for developing countries to deliver adaptation and mitigation”, the Minister added.

He stressed that the time for continuous reviews without action has passed. “Dialogue is important, but action is imperative,” he said.

Acknowledging the successful conclusion of the first GST, Yadav stated that it represented a significant affirmation that the Paris Agreement is being implemented in earnest.

Yadav also highlighted that the GST is designed to strengthen ambition by performing three essential roles -- enabling countries to evaluate collective progress, identify remaining gaps, and guide enhanced actions both domestically and globally.

“The GST functions as the driving force of the Agreement, fostering political momentum and sustaining dynamic efforts toward higher ambition,” Yadav said.

The focus on these aspects within the Dialogue would help promote international cooperation and domestic climate action informed by the GST outcomes.

For future GSTs, the Minister proposed that there should be no rushing for the inclusion of scientific assessments without proper discussion on their global relevance.

“Science must follow rigor, accuracy, and robustness, with due consideration from all relevant sources,” Yadav said.

Earlier, leading India's intervention at the Pre-CoP30 Ministerial Roundtable in Brazil, Yadav stressed the need to translate global policy commitments into practical, locally grounded solutions.

“The focus must be on transforming climate commitments into real-world actions that accelerate implementation and directly improve people’s lives”, he stated.

The 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP30, will be hosted by Brazil in Belém from November 10-21.

--IANS

rvt/