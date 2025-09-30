Mumbai's real estate market witnesses robust 1.11 lakh registrations between Jan-Sep

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) The Mumbai real estate market continued its upward trajectory this year, recording 1,11,388 property registrations between January to September -- up 5.5 per cent from 1,05,607 units in the same period last year, a report said on Tuesday.

According to the latest Inspector General of Registration (IGR) data, 2025 is setting new benchmarks in both property registrations and government revenues, underlining the sector’s resilience and growing significance in India’s economy.

The January-September registration was up 18.1 per cent from 94,307 in 2023.

"When compared with pre-pandemic activity, the scale of growth is even more striking. Registrations in 2025 are more than double the 2019 level (50,045, up 122.6 per cent) and nearly four times the 2020 level (28,822, up 286.6 per cent), when the market was deeply impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak," Anarock Group said in its latest report, citing IGR data.

Meanwhile, the stamp duty and registration fee collections mirrored this surge in registrations.

In the first nine months of this year, revenues touched a record Rs 10,094.22 crore, surpassing the previous high of Rs 8,876.42 crore in 2024.

This represents a 13.7 per cent increase year-on-year, and a dramatic fivefold rise of 421 per cent compared to 2020 (Rs 1,937.32 crore) during the pandemic slump, the report highlighted.

“This sustained growth is due to a combination of robust housing demand, accelerated infrastructure development, premium project launches, and stable policy frameworks. With 2025 already surpassing the Rs 10,000 crore milestone in just nine months, the year is firmly on track to become the most successful year ever for property registrations and collections," said Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Group.

The sustained performance points toward a structurally stronger real estate market, driven by both end-users and investors, setting the stage for continued expansion in the years ahead, he added.

The IGR data underscored the real estate sector’s remarkable recovery over the past few years.

In 2019–2020, Registrations and revenues dipped sharply due to the pandemic. In 2021, Market revival began with 86,072 registrations and revenues exceeding Rs 4,252 crore.

The growth continued in 2022 as the revenues crossed the Rs 6,600 crore mark, up 55 per cent from 2021. Further, between 2023–2025, the market not only stabilised but surged, breaking records.

