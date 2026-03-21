MP govt to start ‘AI Mission’ implementation in phase wise manner​

Bhopal, March 21 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday said that to make the administrative system more effective and ensure development within the state, it would shortly begin implementing the ‘AI Mission’ within the governance system.​

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The implementation will be carried out in multiple phases. In the current financial year 2026-27, initiatives will focus on strengthening foundational infrastructure. ​

During 2027-28, successful AI use cases will be scaled up and implemented across various government departments.​

From 2028 onwards, AI technology will be developed as a permanent institutional capability within the governance framework. ​

The initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in streamlining service delivery and expanding economic opportunities, according to the government’s statement.​

“The state government is committed to extending the benefits of AI technology to all segments of society by making it both accessible and affordable. It will facilitate the delivery of faster, smarter, and personalised services to citizens, particularly farmers, rural communities, the youth, and marginalised sections of society,” the government said.

​It further stated that the AI system will enable early identification of potential risks in critical sectors such as agriculture, health, nutrition, and disaster management. ​

To enhance administrative efficiency, officials will be provided with AI-powered tools for drafting, data analysis, decision support, and data management.​

“The application of AI will not be confined merely to pilot projects but will be extensively integrated into the state’s flagship schemes. For instance, its implementation in platforms such as E-Seva and Sampada 2.0 will ensure real-time tracking, making government services more accessible to citizens,” it added.​

The government also said it will establish a robust AI ecosystem within the state by fostering partnerships with startups, educational institutions, and industry. ​

By conducting AI skilling programmes for youth and government officials, human resources will be prepared to meet future technological demands.​

This announcement follows the Madhya Pradesh Regional AI Impact Conference, jointly organised by the IndiaAI Mission under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the state government, held in Bhopal earlier this January.​

--IANS

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