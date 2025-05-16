Mizoram govt to expand digital services for public benefit, smart governance: CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl, May 16 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday announced that digital services would be further expanded across all parts of the state for public benefit and smart governance.

Addressing the 17th Digital Transformation Conclave in Aizawl, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of affordable and accessible digital services for the public. He noted that digital governance is not only convenient but also cost-effective for both citizens and the government.

"Mizoram’s commitment to this cause has been demonstrated through the launch and implementation of various digital platforms."

The Chief Minister, in his speech, mentioned some key initiatives which included the Mizoram State Public Grievances Redressal & Monitoring System, Kai Apps, RAMP – MSME Facilitation Cell and Portals, the SDG Dashboard for tracking all villages' Sustainable Development Goals, the MPLAN-Mizoram State Project Monitoring Dashboard, e-RAM for online tax and revenue services, online Inner Line Permit system, and Aizawl Civil Hospital's online OPD registration.

He also hinted at several other upcoming initiatives, like government e-offices and others.

Lalduhoma affirmed that the collaboration between Mizoram and the rest of India in the field of digital services would bring continued progress and benefits. He expressed gratitude to all individuals, companies, and senior government officials who took the time to participate in the 17th Digital Transformation Conclave, which was jointly organised by the Department of ICT and several other all-India organisations.

Referring to the recent hacking of a Mizoram government website, the Chief Minister assured the public that the site has been swiftly and securely restored. He called for vigilance among all users, especially those managing government sites, and stressed the importance of cybersecurity awareness.

Mizoram’s ICT Minister Vanlalthlana, acknowledging the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence in today’s world, emphasised that it is becoming a necessity not only for businesses but also for families concerned about their children’s safety. He called for robust and inclusive internet services and secure data storage through cloud technology to ensure access for all. The Minister reiterated that digital development is a key component of the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision and is crucial for India’s progress, including that of Mizoram.

The conclave served as a platform for dialogue and presentations on digital advancements. Both government and private sector experts held discussions and presentations on how digital services can drive development across the state. Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena and Director General of Police Anil Shukla, among other officials, also spoke at the event.

