Mizoram aims to lead India in digital governance: CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl, Feb 3 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday said that the state government has accorded top priority to simplifying public service delivery, making it faster, more efficient, and easily accessible to citizens.

Read More

Reiterating his vision of positioning Mizoram as a frontrunner in digital governance in India, the Chief Minister emphasised the government’s commitment to leveraging technology to enhance transparency and citizen-centric services.

Inaugurating the computerisation of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) in Aizawl, Lalduhoma noted that several digital initiatives have been undertaken over the past two years, and steady progress continues to be made.

Highlighting Mizoram’s strengths, he said that as a small state with a relatively modest population, Mizoram enjoys high literacy levels and widespread proficiency in the English language, providing a strong foundation for becoming one of the best-performing states in digital service delivery.

The Chief Minister informed that more than 20 online service portals have been launched in the last two years.

He said that while the Mizoram CSR Connect Portal was inaugurated recently, Tuesday marked the launch of the computerisation of the Cooperation Department.

Lalduhoma emphasised that the initiative would greatly benefit cooperative societies across the state by improving accessibility and efficiency, while also easing work processes for departmental staff. He also appreciated the Minister and officials of the department for completing the project within a short time frame.

Addressing the event, Cooperation Minister P.C. Vanlalruata said that Mizoram is among the first states in India to successfully implement the initiative and the first to fully computerise all offices of the Cooperation Department in the state. He expressed pride in the achievement and conveyed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for personally inaugurating the project.

Commissioner and Secretary, Cooperation Department, Adit Prakash Rai, provided a detailed overview of the RCS computerisation project, stating that it was initiated in Mizoram on March 29 last year.

He said the project covers not only the RCS office in Aizawl but also cooperative offices across all districts. The 'RCS, Mizoram Office Application/Portal' has been developed under the Computerisation of RCS Offices of states/UTs project, a centrally sponsored scheme of the Ministry of Cooperation under the initiative "Strengthening Cooperatives Through IT Interventions".

The primary objective of the project is to enhance the ease of doing business for cooperative societies and enable digital interaction with the RCS and district cooperative offices, eliminating the need for physical visits.

--IANS

sc/vd