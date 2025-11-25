Mines Ministry reviews progress of Rs 1,500-crore critical mineral recycling scheme

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) The progress of implementation of the Rs 1,500 crore incentive scheme for critical mineral recycling was reviewed on Tuesday by Piyush Goyal, Secretary, Ministry of Mines.

Besides Ministry officials, it was attended by Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research, Development & Design Centre (JNARDDC), Nagpur, an autonomous institute of the Ministry of Mines, which has been appointed as the Project Management Agency (PMA) for the Scheme.

Secretary (Mines) reviewed various aspects of the application process.

JNARDDC informed that a significant number of entities have so far registered on the portal designated for receiving applications.

The Incentive Scheme is a key component of the National Critical Mineral Mission, aimed at developing the recycling capacity in the country for the extraction of critical minerals from secondary sources such as E-waste, spent Lithium-ion Batteries (LiBs), and other scrap.

The Scheme was earlier approved by the Union Cabinet on September 3 this year, following which it was launched along with detailed Scheme guidelines in October. The Scheme has been made open for applications for six months, from October 2, 2025, to April 1, 2026.

JNARDDC, in its role as the PMA, had organised a Workshop and Interactive Stakeholder Consultation on November 21, with around 30 prospective beneficiaries participating — 15 physically at JNARDDC, Nagpur and the remaining 15 joining online.

The participants represented start-ups, established recyclers, technology providers and industrial stakeholders interested in strengthening India’s critical mineral recycling ecosystem.

They were explained about various aspects, including portal registration, application filing, eligibility criteria, documentation requirements and incentive disbursement processes.

Procedural and operational queries were addressed during the session. To facilitate smooth participation, the PMA provided hands-on guidance to stakeholders who sought help in navigating the portal registration and application submission process, including demonstrating the complete online workflow to ensure accurate and timely submissions.

During the review by the Secretary (Mines) on Tuesdy, JNARDDC was asked to conduct such consultations and engagement sessions throughout the implementation phase to support stakeholders and ensure the successful implementation of the Scheme.

JNARDDC also reaffirmed its commitment to extend continuous support through helpdesk assistance and clarificatory responses.

