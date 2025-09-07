Meta hiring US-based contractors to build Hindi AI chatbots: Report

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Meta is reportedly hiring contractors in the United States at rates of up to $55 (around Rs 4,850) per hour to develop Hindi-language AI chatbots designed for Indian users.

These roles are part of Meta’s larger plan to expand its AI presence in fast-growing markets such as India, Indonesia, and Mexico, according to a Business Insider report.

Job listings reviewed by the publication suggest that contractors are being recruited through staffing firms like Crystal Equation and Aquent Talent.

The work mainly focuses on creating characters for chatbots that will operate across Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

Applicants are required to be fluent in Hindi, Indonesian, Spanish, or Portuguese, and must have at least six years of experience in storytelling, character development, and familiarity with AI content workflows.

However, there is no official confirmation from Meta on the hiring move. Although, the report found that Crystal Equation has advertised Hindi and Indonesian language positions on behalf of Meta, while Aquent Talent listed Spanish-language roles for what it described as a “top social media company.”

The decision to hire contractors for building localised chatbot characters highlights Meta’s effort to create digital companions that feel culturally relevant for Indian users.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has earlier said that chatbots could “complement real-world friendships” and help people connect more easily with digital companions.

At the same time, Meta’s growing focus on AI chatbots has drawn criticism. Earlier reports suggest that some of Meta’s bots engaged in inappropriate romantic or sexual conversations with minors, gave misleading medical advice, and even produced racist responses.

Privacy concerns have also been raised. Business Insider previously reported that contractors reviewing chatbot conversations often came across sensitive personal details, including names, phone numbers, emails, and selfies, sparking questions about how such data is being handled.

Following these reports, US lawmakers have called for stricter oversight of Meta’s AI policies.

