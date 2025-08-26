Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant a true example of ‘Make in India, Make for World’: Chairman

Ahmedabad, Aug 26 (IANS) Calling it a true example of “Make in India, Make for the World,” Maruti Suzuki Chairman R.C. Bhargava on Tuesday said the company’s Gujarat plant is being developed into a global hub as Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first batch of the company’s electric SUV, ‘e-Vitara’, and inaugurated India’s first lithium-ion battery cell plant at Hansalpur here.

Speaking to reporters, Bhargava said the Prime Minister’s encouragement has infused fresh energy into the company.

“Today is a truly proud and historic occasion for us as PM Modi has inaugurated two landmark steps for India’s future,” he said.

The Prime Minister flagged off the company’s first electric SUV, ‘e-Vitara’, and also inaugurated the lithium-ion battery plant at Hansalpur, Gujarat. The plant rolls out 7.5 lakh cars every year.

He highlighted that the e-Vitara will not only serve Indian customers but will also be exported to more than 100 countries.

“The e-Vitara will not only serve Indian customers but also be exported worldwide. Gujarat will emerge as a global manufacturing hub under the *Make in India, Make for the World* vision,” Bhargava added.

Maruti Suzuki’s Senior Executive Officer Rahul Bharti echoed the sentiment, calling the moment a major milestone in India’s journey toward self-reliance.

“We are building advanced battery electric vehicles for over 100 global markets. At the same time, our subsidiary TDSG Lithium-Ion Battery Gujarat Private Limited has achieved deep localisation -- moving from battery packs to cells and now electrode manufacturing,” Bharti said.

He added that watching young engineering students and skilled associates at the Hansalpur plant demonstrate their work before the Prime Minister was an emotional and proud moment for the company.

The company also confirmed that the e-Vitara will be manufactured exclusively in Gujarat as part of a single-location global production strategy.

The SUV will be launched in several markets in the coming financial year, though pricing and exact launch timelines are yet to be disclosed.

